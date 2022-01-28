Breaking News

Snow Squall Watch (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

Jan 28, 2022 at 06:52

At 6:03 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Snow squall watch for:

  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls are expected, beginning this afternoon with local snowfall amounts between 15 and 30 cm possible. The heaviest amounts are expected near the Lake Superior shore. The snow squalls are expected to weaken by midday Saturday.

Brenda Stockton
