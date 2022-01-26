Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa) Continues

10:53 AM EST Wednesday 26 January 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this afternoon through Thursday.

Hazards:

Lake effect snow off Lake Superior, at times heavy, with total snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm possible by Thursday.

Wind gusts up to 80 km/h causing very low visibilities at times in blowing snow.

When:

This afternoon through Thursday morning.

Discussion:

Flurries in a stiff southwest flow off of Lake Superior are becoming more widespread today. The lake effect snow will become heavy at times beginning this evening, with peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm likely in the strongest lake effect snow squalls.

Travel will be impacted during this period, especially along Highway 17.

Snow squall watches or warnings may be issued later today.

This lake effect snow is expected to taper off by midday Thursday.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If you must drive, be prepared for areas of poor visibility. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

