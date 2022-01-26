Snow Squall Warning (Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa)

12:16 PM EST Wednesday 26 January 2022

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Snow squalls are expected. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Hazards:

Snow squalls off Lake Superior, with total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm possible by Thursday morning.

Wind gusts up to 80 km/h causing very low visibilities at times in blowing snow.

What:

Tonight into Thursday morning.

Discussion:

Flurries in a stiff southwest flow off of Lake Superior are becoming more widespread today. The lake effect snow will become heavy at times with snow squalls expected to develop this evening. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 5 cm in an hour are likely in the strongest snow squalls.

Travel will be impacted during this period, especially along Highway 17.

The snow squalls will move away to the south of the region by Thursday morning.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Road closures are possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.