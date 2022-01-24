APH – Stats of January 23rd

Jan 24, 2022 at 08:43
Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.
There is one less case in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).
Ontario will begin sharing information about COVID-19 cases in schools today via a new website. When school began on January 17th, many parents were dismayed to discover that they would only be notified when absenteeism among staff and students reached 30 per cent, regardless of whether those absences were connected to the virus.
The province’s website will share information about how many schools were closed, and will also have a searchable table showing the combined absenteeism rate for staff and students by school.
January 23rd, 2022
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|evidence of community spread
|recent cases
|Confirmed cases
|3,344
|3,314
|30
|Active cases
|582(4)
|588(4)
|-6
|Currently hospitalized
|17(1)
|18(1)
|-1
|Resolved
|2,762
|2,726
|36
|Deceased
|23
|23
|0
|Tested
|224,548
|224,089
|459
|Close contact of a confirmed case
|1,211
|1,197
|14
|Outbreak related
|354
|348
|6
|Under Investigation
|193
|208
|-15
|Unknown Source of Infection
|1,587
|1,561
|26
|Central & East Algoma
|323
|315
|8
|Yes
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|133
|133
|0
|Yes
|Yes
|North Algoma
|108
|109
|-1
|Yes
|Yes
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|2,780
|2,757
|23
|Yes
|Yes
