APH – Stats of January 23rd

Jan 24, 2022 at 08:43

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There is one less case in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

Ontario will begin sharing information about COVID-19 cases in schools today via a new website. When school began on January 17th, many parents were dismayed to discover that they would only be notified when absenteeism among staff and students reached 30 per cent, regardless of whether those absences were connected to the virus.

The province’s website will share information about how many schools were closed, and will also have a searchable table showing the combined absenteeism rate for staff and students by school.

January 23rd, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases 3,344 3,314 30
Active cases 582(4) 588(4) -6
Currently hospitalized 17(1) 18(1) -1
Resolved 2,762 2,726 36
Deceased 23 23 0
Tested  224,548 224,089 459
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,211 1,197 14
Outbreak related 354 348 6
Under Investigation 193 208 -15
Unknown Source of Infection 1,587 1,561 26
Central & East Algoma 323 315 8 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 133 133 0 Yes Yes
North Algoma 108 109 -1 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,780 2,757 23 Yes Yes
