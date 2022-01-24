APH – Stats of January 23rd

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website.

There is one less case in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

Ontario will begin sharing information about COVID-19 cases in schools today via a new website. When school began on January 17th, many parents were dismayed to discover that they would only be notified when absenteeism among staff and students reached 30 per cent, regardless of whether those absences were connected to the virus.

The province’s website will share information about how many schools were closed, and will also have a searchable table showing the combined absenteeism rate for staff and students by school.

January 23rd, 2022