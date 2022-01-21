Winter weather travel advisory – (White River – Dubreuilville)

11:02 AM EST Friday 21 January 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight and Saturday morning.

Snow is forecast to begin early this evening north of Lake Superior. It will spread quickly eastward through the night to arrive over northeastern Ontario by early Saturday morning. It is expected to taper to flurries from west to east Saturday.

Total snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm can be expected by the time the snow tapers off.

Accumulating snow on untreated roadways will impact travel and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.