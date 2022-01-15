Morning News – January 15

Dubreuilville

NOTE: the ALAMOS GOLD Mine site will not be affected

Reference #3 Sunday January 16, 2022

(Alternate date: Monday January 17, 2022)

Between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00pm

Township: Dunphy

This interruption is required for substation upgrades.

For safety reasons please do not perform any work in conjunction with this outage. All customer work requires direct planning through Algoma Power’s Customer Service Department.

While outage work is performed as effectively and efficiently as possible, circumstances may arise that shorten or extend these events (such as equipment failure, inclement weather, scope of work, etc).

Algoma Power regrets any inconvenience this may cause for our customers.