Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website. There are 5 (Saturday) new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).
January 9th, 2022
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|evidence of community spread
|recent cases
|Confirmed cases
|2,632
|2,601
|31
|Active cases
|702
|712
|-10
|Currently hospitalized
|11(1)
|11(1)
|0
|Resolved
|1,930
|1,887
|43
|Deceased
|20
|20
|0
|Tested
|218,894
|218,431
|463
|Close contact of a confirmed case
|1,053
|1,047
|6
|Outbreak related
|212
|209
|3
|Under Investigation
|379
|374
|5
|Unknown Source of Infection
|988
|971
|17
|Central & East Algoma
|234
|232
|2
|Yes
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|94
|93
|1
|Yes
|Yes
|North Algoma
|52
|52
|0
|Yes
|Yes
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|2,250
|2,222
|28
|Yes
|Yes
January 8th, 2022
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|evidence of community spread
|recent cases
|Confirmed cases
|2,601
|2,546
|55
|Active cases
|712
|700
|12
|Currently hospitalized
|11(1)
|9(1)
|2
|Resolved
|1,887
|1,846
|41
|Deceased
|20
|20
|0
|Tested
|218,431
|217,991
|440
|Close contact of a confirmed case
|1,047
|1,039
|8
|Outbreak related
|209
|209
|0
|Under Investigation
|374
|365
|9
|Unknown Source of Infection
|971
|933
|38
|Central & East Algoma
|232
|222
|10
|Yes
|Yes
|Elliot Lake & Area
|93
|91
|2
|Yes
|Yes
|North Algoma
|52
|47
|5
|Yes
|Yes
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|2,222
|2,184
|38
|Yes
|Yes
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Snow Squalls Continue through to this afternoon – UPDATED - January 10, 2022
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to Heyden) OPEN - January 10, 2022
- APH – Report of January 10th - January 10, 2022