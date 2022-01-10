APH – Report of January 10th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website. There are 5 (Saturday) new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 9th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases Confirmed cases 2,632 2,601 31 Active cases 702 712 -10 Currently hospitalized 11(1) 11(1) 0 Resolved 1,930 1,887 43 Deceased 20 20 0 Tested 218,894 218,431 463 Close contact of a confirmed case 1,053 1,047 6 Outbreak related 212 209 3 Under Investigation 379 374 5 Unknown Source of Infection 988 971 17 Central & East Algoma 234 232 2 Yes Yes Elliot Lake & Area 94 93 1 Yes Yes North Algoma 52 52 0 Yes Yes Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,250 2,222 28 Yes Yes

January 8th, 2022