Breaking News

APH – Report of January 10th

Algoma Public Health has changed the way they present statistics of COVID-19. Below are the stats as published on the APH website. There are 5 (Saturday) new cases in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

January 9th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases  2,632 2,601 31
Active cases 702 712 -10
Currently hospitalized 11(1) 11(1) 0
Resolved 1,930 1,887 43
Deceased 20 20 0
Tested  218,894 218,431 463
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,053 1,047 6
Outbreak related 212 209 3
Under Investigation 379 374 5
Unknown Source of Infection 988 971 17
Central & East Algoma 234 232 2 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 94 93 1 Yes Yes
North Algoma 52 52 0 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,250 2,222 28 Yes Yes

 

January 8th, 2022

Current Previous Change from previous report evidence of community spread recent cases
Confirmed cases  2,601 2,546 55
Active cases 712 700 12
Currently hospitalized 11(1) 9(1) 2
Resolved 1,887 1,846 41
Deceased 20 20 0
Tested  218,431 217,991 440
Close contact of a confirmed case 1,047 1,039 8
Outbreak related 209 209 0
Under Investigation 374 365 9
Unknown Source of Infection 971 933 38
Central & East Algoma 232 222 10 Yes Yes
Elliot Lake & Area 93 91 2 Yes Yes
North Algoma 52 47 5 Yes Yes
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 2,222 2,184 38 Yes Yes

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*