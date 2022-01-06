East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after Neighbour Dispute

On December 22, 2021, shortly after 12:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a neighbour dispute on Birchwood Circle in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined, the complainant was on an ATV assisting neighbours by ploughing their driveways. The accused used a car and parked it sideways on the road to prevent the complainant from using the roadway.

As a result, Joshua BROWN, 39 years-of-age from Blind River, was arrested on January 2, 2022 and charged with:

Mischief-Obstructs, Interrupts or Interferes with Any Person in Lawful Use, Enjoyment or Operation of Property, contrary to section 430(1)(d) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Intimidation-Intimidates or Attempts to Intimidate, contrary to section 423(1)(b) of the CC



The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 3, 2022.