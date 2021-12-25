Hwy 17 (Marathon to Nipigon) CLOSED

At 12:51 Schreiber Fire tweeted – “On scene mvc with hazmat #Hwy17 #Gurney #GravelRiver #ONHwys”. See photo at right.

#Closure #Nipigon #Marathon #HWY17 – All lanes closed in both directions between Marathon and Nipigon due to poor road and weather conditions. Traffic control in place.

Schreiber Fire is saying, “All vehicle sizes having trouble on #CaversHill #PaysPlat due to icy conditions #ONHwys Use caution in the area.”

At 9:36 Schreiber Fire reported that Highway 17 has been reopened.

“Highway 101 at Gladstone Avenue – All lanes closed in both directions in the Wawa are due to poor weather conditions.” By looking at the ON511 map the highway is closed from Wawa to the Hawk Junction turnoff.



Wawa-news has also been told of two collisions on Highway 17 (between Wawa and White River), and Hwy 17 has been closed in Schreiber (westbound at Walker Lake Hill) as reported by Schreiber Fire (not confirmed on ON511 yet).



Earlier reports from Schreiber Fire (8 p.m.) were that “TTU’s having trouble climbing hills on the ice. #CaversHill, #RossportHill #BillyLakeHill #PaysPlat #Rossport #Schreiber“

If you have to travel, be aware of changing road conditions, and drive with care.