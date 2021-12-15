Significant Rainfall Warning Continues

Environment Canada continues the warning of significant rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday for Pukaskwa Park to Wawa and now further east (Lake Superior Provincial Park to Agawa). This is part of a low-pressure system that is expected to track through the Midwest into the Upper Great Lakes by Wednesday that is creating significant rainfall warnings west along the shores of Lake Superior.

It is possible that 15 – 3o mm of rain is possible, by the time it changes into snow Thursday afternoon. A wind warning has also been issued – Strong southerly winds with gusts to 90 km/h are expected to develop Thursday morning. Winds will shift to the west Thursday afternoon, with gusts to 90 km/h expected to continue. Winds will ease Thursday night.

The high winds are expected to create some spectacular waves on Lake Superior. Waves will be beautiful at Government Dock, but will be even stronger Coldwater River to Mamainse Harbour.

Western Lake Superior:

Waves 3 to 4 metres subsiding to 2 to 3 early this morning then

building to 3 to 4 overnight. Waves building to 4 to 6 Thursday morning then subsiding to 3 to 4 Thursday afternoon.

Eastern Lake Superior:

Waves 3 metres subsiding to 2 this morning then building to 3 to 5

overnight. Waves building to 5 to 7 Thursday morning then subsiding

to 3 to 5 Thursday evening.