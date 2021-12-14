Men’s Curling Standings – December 14

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|5
|6
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|5
|7
|McCOY, Joe
|3
|3
|6
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|3
|3
|6
|LALONDE, Lance
|5
|1
|6
|STOYCHEFF, Peter
|6
|0
|3
Game Schedule for December 20
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|LALONDE
|STOYCHEFF
|MITRIKAS
|McCOY
|FAHRER
|TERRIS
