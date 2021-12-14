Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – December 14

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 5 6
TERRIS, Tom 1 5 7
McCOY, Joe 3 3 6
MITRIKAS, Eric 3 3 6
LALONDE, Lance 5 1 6
STOYCHEFF, Peter 6 0 3

Game Schedule for December 20

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
LALONDE STOYCHEFF MITRIKAS
McCOY FAHRER TERRIS

 

