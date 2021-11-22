last updated: 6:20 a.m.
It was long night. Road closures all over northern Ontario. This morning most of them remained closed. At this time (5:45 a.m.) there hasn’t been an update yet on school buses – but where the highways are closed there cannot be any busses.
To make it easier to keep track of updating, Wawa-news will update this list as closures and re-openings occur.
Please do not run a barricade, even if it is unmanned. You can be fined, insurance invalidated if you have a collision – not to mention the emergency services that you may put at risk coming to aid you.
check ON511 for the most current information
|Reason
|Time of Closure
|Time of Opening
|17
|Wawa to White River
|Weather
|17:25 Nov 21
|17
|Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Tourist Information Building)
|Weather
|20:35 Nov 21
|17
|White River to Marathon
|Weather
|16:22 Nov 21
|11
|Longlac to Kirkland Lake
|Weather
|1:10 Nov 21
|631
|White River to Hornepayne
|Weather
|18:07 Nov 21
|631
|Hornepayne to Hwy 11 (Calstock)
|Weather
|18:07 Nov 21
|614
|Hwy 17 to Manitouwadge
|Weather
|16:26 Nov 21
|655
|Driftwood to Timmins
|Weather
|20:24 Nov 21
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – November 22 - November 22, 2021
- Bus Cancellations - November 22, 2021
- Winter Storm Closes Ontario Highways – List - November 22, 2021