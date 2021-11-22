Breaking News

Winter Storm Closes Ontario Highways – List

last updated: 6:20 a.m.

from Windy.com at 5:49 a.m. November 22nd.

Image from windy.com at 9:52 p.m. November 21st

It was long night. Road closures all over northern Ontario. This morning most of them remained closed. At this time (5:45 a.m.) there hasn’t been an update yet on school buses – but where the highways are closed there cannot be any busses.

To make it easier to keep track of updating, Wawa-news will update this list as closures and re-openings occur.

Please do not run a barricade, even if it is unmanned. You can be fined, insurance invalidated if you have a collision – not to mention the emergency services that you may put at risk coming to aid you.

check ON511 for the most current information

Reason Time of Closure Time of Opening
17 Wawa to White River Weather 17:25 Nov 21
17 Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Tourist Information Building) Weather 20:35 Nov 21
17 White River to Marathon Weather 16:22 Nov 21
11 Longlac to Kirkland Lake Weather 1:10 Nov 21
631 White River to Hornepayne Weather 18:07 Nov 21
631 Hornepayne to Hwy 11 (Calstock) Weather 18:07 Nov 21
614 Hwy 17 to Manitouwadge Weather 16:26 Nov 21
655 Driftwood to Timmins Weather 20:24 Nov 21

 

 

Brenda Stockton
