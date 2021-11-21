Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Lake Superior Park – Agawa)

4:13 PM EST Sunday 21 November 2021

Weather advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Snow squalls possible tonight.

Lake effect snow bands off of Lake Superior are expected to develop this evening in a strong northwesterly flow of much colder air from the Arctic. The lake effect snow bands should slowly sink southward tonight before moving out of the region by early Monday morning.

Locally snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are possible, along with sudden near zero visibility in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is likely to be affected.

Strong northwesterly winds are expected near Lake Superior in the wake of the cold front this evening which will reduce visibilities in blowing snow at times. Isolated power outages are also possible.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.