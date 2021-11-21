last updated: 22:05
It is going to be a long night. Road closures all over, and power outage (Goulais/Batchawana). To make it easier to keep track of updating, Wawa-news will update this list as closures and re-openings occur.
Please do not run a barricade, even if it is unmanned. You can be fined, insurance invalidated if you have a collision – not to mention the emergency services that you may put at risk coming to aid you.
check ON511 for the most current information
|Reason
|Time of Closure
|Time of Opening
|17
|Wawa to White River
|Weather
|17:25
|17
|Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Tourist Information Building)
|Weather
|20:35
|17
|White River to Marathon
|Weather
|16:22
|17
|Marathon to Terrace Bay
|Weather
|16:22
|20:44
|101
|Wawa to Chapleau (Jct of 101 & 129)
|Weather
|18:54
|11
|Longlac to Hearst
|Weather
|19:50
|11
|Cochrane to Longlac
|Weather
|20:06
|631
|White River to Hornepayne
|Weather
|18:07
|631
|Hornepayne to Hwy 11 (Calstock)
|Weather
|18:07
|614
|Hwy 17 to Manitouwadge
|Weather
|16:26
|655
|Driftwood to Timmins
|Weather
|20:24
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Winter Storm Closes Ontario Highways – List - November 21, 2021
- APH: 41 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two potential public exposures - November 20, 2021
- Morning News – November 20 - November 20, 2021