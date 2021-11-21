Winter Storm Closes Ontario Highways – List

last updated: 22:05

It is going to be a long night. Road closures all over, and power outage (Goulais/Batchawana). To make it easier to keep track of updating, Wawa-news will update this list as closures and re-openings occur.

Please do not run a barricade, even if it is unmanned. You can be fined, insurance invalidated if you have a collision – not to mention the emergency services that you may put at risk coming to aid you.

check ON511 for the most current information