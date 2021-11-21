Breaking News

Winter Storm Closes Ontario Highways – List

last updated: 22:05

It is going to be a long night. Road closures all over, and power outage (Goulais/Batchawana). To make it easier to keep track of updating, Wawa-news will update this list as closures and re-openings occur.

Please do not run a barricade, even if it is unmanned. You can be fined, insurance invalidated if you have a collision – not to mention the emergency services that you may put at risk coming to aid you.

check ON511 for the most current information

Reason Time of Closure Time of Opening
17 Wawa to White River Weather 17:25
17 Wawa to Batchawana Bay (Tourist Information Building) Weather 20:35
17 White River to Marathon Weather 16:22
17 Marathon to Terrace Bay Weather 16:22 20:44
101 Wawa to Chapleau (Jct of 101 & 129) Weather 18:54
11 Longlac to Hearst Weather 19:50
11 Cochrane to Longlac Weather 20:06
631 White River to Hornepayne Weather 18:07
631 Hornepayne to Hwy 11 (Calstock) Weather 18:07
614 Hwy 17 to Manitouwadge Weather 16:26
655 Driftwood to Timmins Weather 20:24

 

 

