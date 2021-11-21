Wind Warning (Montreal River – St. Joseph Island) – Updated 4:14 p.m.

4:14 PM EST Sunday 21 November 2021

5:19 AM EST Sunday 21 November 2021

Wind warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Strong winds gusts that may cause damage are expected.

West or northwesterly winds gusting to 90 km/h are expected early this evening with the passage of a cold front.

The winds are expected to remain strong and gusty throughout the night, easing slightly by Monday morning.

Isolated power outages are possible.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Gusty winds can damage soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.