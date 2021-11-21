Snow Squall Warning (Montreal River to St. Joseph Island) updated 16:41 a.m.

4:28 PM EST Sunday 21 November 2021

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls beginning this evening and continuing Monday.

Strong snow squalls off of Lake Superior will develop this evening in a strong northwesterly flow of much colder air from the Arctic. Snow squalls are expected to continue Monday before slowing weakening Monday night.

There is potential for local snowfall amounts of 15 cm or more per 12 hours in the strongest snow squalls, along with sudden near zero visibility in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snowfall accumulations may reach 30 cm by the end of the event, especially if a snow squall can lock in over a particular location for a few hours.

Very strong northwesterly winds will also whip up freshly fallen snow and cause sudden near zero visibility from blowing snow in exposed areas at times.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Road closures are possible.

11:39 AM EST Sunday 21 November 2021

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls threatening this evening into Monday

Lake effect snow bands off of Lake Superior are expected to develop this evening in a strong northwesterly flow of much colder air from the Arctic. Snow squalls are expected to continue Monday before slowing weakening Monday night.

There is potential for local snowfall amounts of 15 cm or more per 12 hours in the strongest snow squalls, along with sudden near zero visibility in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snowfall accumulations could approach or exceed 25 cm by the end of the event, especially if a snow squall can lock in over a particular location for a few hours.

Strong northwesterly winds are expected near Lake Superior in the wake of the cold front this evening which will reduce visibilities in blowing snow at times.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave. The vehicle offers a form of protection from the cold. A single person walking through the snow is harder to find than a stranded car or truck.

5:18 AM EST Sunday 21 November 2021

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls threatening this evening into Monday

Lake effect snow bands off of Lake Superior are expected to develop this evening in a strong northwesterly flow of much colder air from the Arctic. Snow squalls are expected to continue Monday before slowing weakening Monday night.

There is potential for local snowfall amounts of 15 cm or more per 12 hours in the strongest snow squalls, along with sudden near zero visibility in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snowfall accumulations could approach or exceed 25 cm by the end of the event.

Strong northwesterly winds are expected near Lake Superior in the wake of the cold front this evening which will reduce visibilities in blowing snow at times.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave. The vehicle offers a form of protection from the cold. A single person walking through the snow is harder to find than a stranded car or truck.

9:41 PM EST Saturday 20 November 2021

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls threatening Sunday night into Monday

Lake effect snow bands off of Lake Superior are expected to develop Sunday night in a strong northwesterly flow of much colder air from the Arctic. Snow squalls are expected to continue Monday before slowing weakening Monday night.

There is potential for local snowfall amounts of 15 cm or more per 12 hours in the strongest snow squalls, along with sudden near zero visibility in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snowfall accumulations could approach or exceed 25 cm by the end of the event.

Strong northwest winds gusting frequently to near 80 km/h Sunday night are expected near Lake Superior in the wake of the cold front, particularly in the Sault Ste. Marie area. Isolated power outages are possible as a result.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave. The vehicle offers a form of protection from the cold. A single person walking through the snow is harder to find than a stranded car or truck.

