Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Chapleau – Foleyet) updated 16:07

4:05 PM EST Sunday 21 November 2021

Weather advisory in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Messy winter weather expected tonight into Monday as a strong cold front races through.

A mix of wet snow and rain will change over to snow or flurries in the wake of the cold front this evening. There could also be a narrow band of intense snow associated with the cold front that could allow for rapidly accumulating snowfall tonight along with reduced visibilities at times.

Behind the cold front, temperatures are also expected to plunge below the freezing mark possibly leading to icy roads and sidewalks.

Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected by Monday morning.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

