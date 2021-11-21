Hwy 17 (White River to Terrace Bay) CLOSED

Nov 21, 2021 at 16:22
ON511 is now advising that Hwy 17 from White River to Terrace Bay is closed due to weather conditions.
Nov 21, 2021 at 15:5
OPP is stating that Hwy 17 between Marathon and Terrace Bay is closed due to deteriorating weather conditions. ON511 is saying “Hwy 17 is closed from Terrace Bay to Hwy 614, east of Marathon due to weather conditions.”
The roads are also starting to worsen in the Wawa area – if you head out be careful.
