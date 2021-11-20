Snow Squall Watch (Montreal River to St. Joseph Island)

9:41 PM EST Saturday 20 November 2021

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls threatening Sunday night into Monday

Lake effect snow bands off of Lake Superior are expected to develop Sunday night in a strong northwesterly flow of much colder air from the Arctic. Snow squalls are expected to continue Monday before slowing weakening Monday night.

There is potential for local snowfall amounts of 15 cm or more per 12 hours in the strongest snow squalls, along with sudden near zero visibility in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snowfall accumulations could approach or exceed 25 cm by the end of the event.

Strong northwest winds gusting frequently to near 80 km/h Sunday night are expected near Lake Superior in the wake of the cold front, particularly in the Sault Ste. Marie area. Isolated power outages are possible as a result.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If you become stranded in a vehicle do not leave. The vehicle offers a form of protection from the cold. A single person walking through the snow is harder to find than a stranded car or truck.

