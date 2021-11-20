Snow Squalls Possible (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

9:59 PM EST Saturday 20 November 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls possible Sunday evening.

Lake effect snow bands off of Lake Superior are expected to develop Sunday evening in a strong northwesterly flow of much colder air from the Arctic. The lake effect snow bands should slowly sink southward Sunday night moving out of the region by early Monday morning.

Locally snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm are possible, along with sudden near zero visibility in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is likely to be affected.

Strong northwest winds gusting frequently to near 80 km/h Sunday night are expected near Lake Superior in the wake of the cold front, isolated power outages are possible as a result.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.