Messy Winter Weather Expected (Lake Superior Park – St. Joseph Island)

1:02 PM EST Saturday 20 November 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Snow squalls threatening Sunday night.

Lake effect snow bands off of Lake Superior are expected to develop Sunday night in a strong northwesterly flow of much colder air from the Arctic.

Snow squalls may continue Monday for areas extending from Montreal River to Sault Ste. Marie and St. Joseph Island.

There is potential for local snowfall amounts of 15 cm or more per 12 hours in the strongest snow squalls, along with sudden near zero visibility in bursts of heavy snow and blowing snow. Travel is likely to be affected.

Snow squall watches and warnings may be required as this event draws nearer.