Messy Winter Weather Expected (Chapleau – Foleyet)

1:02 PM EST Saturday 20 November 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet

Messy winter weather expected Sunday into Monday as a strong cold front races through.

Precipitation is expected to begin as a mix of rain and snow Sunday afternoon or evening before changing over to snow or flurries in the wake of the cold front Sunday night. Strong northwesterly winds behind the front will accompany the snow resulting in blowing snow, which could reduce visibilities at times.

Additionally, temperatures are expected to plunge below the freezing mark behind the cold front Sunday night possibly leading to icy roads and sidewalks. Travel may be impacted.

Snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm are expected by Monday morning with additional snowfall possible on Monday. There remains some uncertainty regarding snowfall amounts at this time.

Winter weather travel advisories or snowfall warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.