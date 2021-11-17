Snow Squall Watch (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

3:54 PM EST Wednesday 17 November 2021

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Snow squalls are expected to develop. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Lake effect snow off of lake Superior is expected to develop near midnight and continue through Thursday night.

A total snowfall accumulation of 15 to 25 cm is expected, with higher amounts possible for areas under the heaviest snow squall bands.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.