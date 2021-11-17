Freezing Drizzle (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

3:36 PM EST Wednesday 17 November 2021

Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Freezing drizzle will continue early this evening.

Periods of freezing drizzle are expected to continue into the evening hours. Freezing drizzle is expected end or transition to flurries this evening.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.