3:36 PM EST Wednesday 17 November 2021
Freezing drizzle advisory in effect for:
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
Freezing drizzle will continue early this evening.
Periods of freezing drizzle are expected to continue into the evening hours. Freezing drizzle is expected end or transition to flurries this evening.
Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.
Latest posts by Environment Canada (see all)
- Freezing Drizzle (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne) - November 17, 2021
- Snow Squall Watch (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake) - November 17, 2021
- Snow Squall Watch (Lake Superior Provincial Park – Searchmont) - November 17, 2021