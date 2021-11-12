First Significant Snowfall of the Season (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

Special weather statement in effect for:

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

First significant snowfall of the season expected today through Saturday morning.

By Saturday morning, snowfall accumulations will likely be between 5 and 15 cm with some regions locally seeing higher amounts.

The snow is expected to slowly taper to lighter snow or flurries by Saturday morning.

Driving is expected to be treacherous at times.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.