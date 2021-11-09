Manitouwadge Fire Department – All on Leave of Absence

Yesterday afternoon (November 8) Manitouwadge residents were alarmed and distressed to read that “Due to serious safety concerns all active firefighters in Manitouwadge have taken a leave of absense for an undetermined amount of time. During this time we ask residents to please ensure that they have a current home fire safety plan and to be careful on our local roads and highway as there will not be any coverage for fires or rescue.”

In reponse, the Acting Fire Chief & Mantiouwadge CAO has called a meeting with the membership to understand the issues, and their concerns. The outcome of that discussion will be communicated with residents.

Earl Grigg, Acting Fire Chief and Florence MacLean, Chief Administrative Officer stated, ” In the meantime, we encourage residents to be extra vigilant during this time and to better prepare for fire emergencies by practicing the three P’s by doing the following:

• Prevent: Install smoke detectors on every level of your home and outside sleeping areas; • Plan: Test your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors on a regular basis; • Practice: Talk with family members about a fire escape plan and practice the plan.

The fire department has an interim chief, Acting Chief Earl Grigg, who’s also the chief of the fire rescue service in Marathon. The competition for the new chief closed on October 29, 2021.