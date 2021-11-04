Hwy 17 (Marathon to Terrace Bay) CLOSED

ON511 has updated their website stating that
“Collision on HWY 17 Both Directions at PENINSULA RD (FORMER HWY 626 TO MARATHON) (S). All lanes closed.
Hwy 17 – Marathon, near distance marker 862 the hwy is currently blocked due to a collision. Traffic control is in place. Please use caution in the area.”
