Sep 17, 2021 at 20:50
At 8:19 p.m. Environment Canada issued a Frost Advisory for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
Frost is likely tonight and into early tomorrow morning, as temperatures may fall to the freezing mark. As a result, the frost may damage some frost-sensitive plants and trees.
This frost advisory also affects other communities in Northern Ontario, check Environment Canada to be sure.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Frost Advisory Issued - September 17, 2021
- APH: 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#456 – #457) - September 17, 2021
- LDHCF Catch the Ace – Week 12 Winner is… - September 17, 2021