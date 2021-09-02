Ladies Night Golf – September 1

(70 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Guylaine Domich – 37

2nd : Lise Noel , Toni Rutland, Guylaine Domich – 39

3rd : Alexis Alexopoulos, Chrystal Morden, Jody Renaud – 40

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Mary Lynn McKenna, Lynn Dee Eason, Sue Switzer – 44

2nd : Sue Lord, Chanelle Charon, Valerie Levesque – 44

3rd : Helene Bekintos, Nellie Harvey, Norma Kauk – 45

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Jan Gagnon, Diedre Dupuis, Spare – 46

2nd : Danette Mathias, Christina Port, Lulu Case – 47

3rd : Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Mackenzie Mathias – 47

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris – 47

2nd : Doreen Sabourin, Jennie Weatherbee, Wendy Smith – 52

3rd : Kathy Turyk, Karen Tait, Johanne Rowe – 52

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Lorna Chuipka, Gerry Rose, Cindy Jozin – 53

2nd : Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 53

3rd : N/A

6th FLIGHT:

1st : N/A

2nd : N/A

3rd : N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Jennifer McLaughlin

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Cathy Cyr

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Linda Sillanpaa

Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Connie Taylor

Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Nicole Chapman

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Christina Port

Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Charlee Simon – Birdie

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Lise Bernath

Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Diane Spencer

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Marcie DLF

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Mackenzie Mathias

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Charlee Simon

Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Cathy Cyr

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Paul Valois

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $574.00 Total (previous total $539..00 + this week $35.00) – No Winner

15 Foot Putt – $73.50 Total ($38.50 + $35.00) – names drawn will putt this coming week – Lynne Zuliani, Kathy Culhane, Lindsey Kobzick

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.