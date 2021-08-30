Breaking News

Ladies Night Golf – August 25

(77 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 36

2nd : Gwen McKnight, Lori Bourdeau, Allison Pruski – 39

3rd : Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Jacinda Belisle – 39

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Chantal Cousineau, Jenna Lantaigne, Kelsey Dechamplain – 40

2nd : Johanna Rowe, Amanda Huff, Spare – 41

3rd : Alexis Alexopoulos, Christina Port, Spare – 42

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell, Barb Leschishin, – 44

2nd : Marcelle Terris Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 44

3rd : Veronique Leblanc, Ashley Dechamplain, Colette Dechamplain – 45

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Paula Valois, Louise Moran, Linda Guindon – 46

2nd : Jan Gagnon, Diedre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida – 46

3rd :Doris Zagar, Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier – 47

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Kathy Turyk, Karen Tait, Wendy Bonitzke – 51

2nd : N/A

3rd : N/A

6th FLIGHT:

1st : Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 51

2nd : N/A

3rd : N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Marcelle Terris

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Barb Leschishin

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Cindy Godson

Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Lise Noel

Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Guylaine Domich

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Jennifer McLaughlin

Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Gwen McKnight

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Suzanne Lacasse – Birdie

Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Alexis Alexopoulos

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Jenna Lantaigne

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Johanna Rowe

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Alexis Alexopoulos

Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Jerah Fresque

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Kelsey Dechamplain

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $539.00 Total (previous total $500.50 + this week $38.50) – No Winner

15 Foot Putt – $38.50 Total (names drawn will putt this coming week) –Allison Pruski, Lorna Chuipka, Beth Vachon

** Congratulations to Lise Noel who sank the putt last week to win $500.50 !!**

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

