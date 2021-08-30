Ladies Night Golf – August 25

(77 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st : Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 36
2nd : Gwen McKnight, Lori Bourdeau, Allison Pruski – 39
3rd : Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Jacinda Belisle – 39
2nd FLIGHT:
1st : Chantal Cousineau, Jenna Lantaigne, Kelsey Dechamplain – 40
2nd : Johanna Rowe, Amanda Huff, Spare – 41
3rd : Alexis Alexopoulos, Christina Port, Spare – 42
3rd FLIGHT:
1st : Lynne Zuliani, Luan Buckell, Barb Leschishin, – 44
2nd : Marcelle Terris Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 44
3rd : Veronique Leblanc, Ashley Dechamplain, Colette Dechamplain – 45
4th FLIGHT:
1st : Paula Valois, Louise Moran, Linda Guindon – 46
2nd : Jan Gagnon, Diedre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida – 46
3rd :Doris Zagar, Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier – 47
5th FLIGHT:
1st : Kathy Turyk, Karen Tait, Wendy Bonitzke – 51
2nd : N/A
3rd : N/A
6th FLIGHT:
1st : Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 51
2nd : N/A
3rd : N/A
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Marcelle Terris
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Barb Leschishin
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Cindy Godson
Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Lise Noel
Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Guylaine Domich
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Jennifer McLaughlin
Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Gwen McKnight
Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Suzanne Lacasse – Birdie
Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Alexis Alexopoulos
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Jenna Lantaigne
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Johanna Rowe
Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Alexis Alexopoulos
Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Jerah Fresque
Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Kelsey Dechamplain
Hole in One – Cash Prize – $539.00 Total (previous total $500.50 + this week $38.50) – No Winner
15 Foot Putt – $38.50 Total (names drawn will putt this coming week) –Allison Pruski, Lorna Chuipka, Beth Vachon
** Congratulations to Lise Noel who sank the putt last week to win $500.50 !!**
Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.
