Ladies Night Golf – August 18

(64 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st : Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Brenda Pelletier – 34
2nd : Donna Korytko, Racael Korytko-Amos, Charlee Simon – 37
3rd : Alexis Alexopoulos, Jody Renaud, Chrystal Morden – 38
2nd FLIGHT:
1st : Norma Kauk, Sue Kirby, Shirley Hale – 41
2nd : Chantal Cousineau, Jenna Lantaigne, Collette Dechamplain – 41
3rd : Marcie DLF, Carole Moisan, Lindsey Kobzick – 42
3rd FLIGHT:
1st : Jan Gagnon, Diedre Dupuis, Spare – 45
2nd : Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Tab Kidder – 46
3rd : Diane Spencer, Lynn Hetkkila, Melissa Terris – 47
4th FLIGHT:
1st : Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintos, Spare – 47
2nd : Paula Valois, Louise Moran, Carmen Tait – 48
3rd : Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver, Jennifer McLaughlin – 49
5th FLIGHT:
1st : Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Lorna Chuipka – 51
2nd : Doreen Sabourin, Jennie Weatherbee, Wendy Smith – 57
3rd : N/A
6th FLIGHT:
1st : N/A
2nd : N/A
3rd : N/A
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Brenda Pelletier
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Norma Kauk
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Jerah Fresque
Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Nellie Harvey
Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Guylaine Domich
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Carole Moisan
Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Charlee Simon – Birdie!
Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Chantal Cousineau
Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Lise Bernath
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Jenna Lantaigne
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Melissa Terris
Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Jan Gagnon
Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Jody Renaud
Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Katherine Turmelle
Hole in One – Cash Prize – $500.50 Total (previous total $465.50 + this week $35.00) – No Winner
15 Foot Putt – $500.50 Total (names drawn will putt this coming week) – Lise Noel, Louise Moran, Collette Dechamplain, Luan Buckell
Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.
Dont’ forget to register for the Ladies 3-Person Scramble, tomorrow at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start.
