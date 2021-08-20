Ladies Night Golf – August 18

(64 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Brenda Pelletier – 34

2nd : Donna Korytko, Racael Korytko-Amos, Charlee Simon – 37

3rd : Alexis Alexopoulos, Jody Renaud, Chrystal Morden – 38

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Norma Kauk, Sue Kirby, Shirley Hale – 41

2nd : Chantal Cousineau, Jenna Lantaigne, Collette Dechamplain – 41

3rd : Marcie DLF, Carole Moisan, Lindsey Kobzick – 42

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Jan Gagnon, Diedre Dupuis, Spare – 45

2nd : Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Tab Kidder – 46

3rd : Diane Spencer, Lynn Hetkkila, Melissa Terris – 47

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintos, Spare – 47

2nd : Paula Valois, Louise Moran, Carmen Tait – 48

3rd : Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver, Jennifer McLaughlin – 49

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Lorna Chuipka – 51

2nd : Doreen Sabourin, Jennie Weatherbee, Wendy Smith – 57

3rd : N/A

6th FLIGHT:

1st : N/A

2nd : N/A

3rd : N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Brenda Pelletier

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Norma Kauk

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Jerah Fresque

Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Nellie Harvey

Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Guylaine Domich

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Carole Moisan

Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Charlee Simon – Birdie!

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Chantal Cousineau

Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Lise Bernath

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Jenna Lantaigne

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Melissa Terris

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Jan Gagnon

Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Jody Renaud

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Katherine Turmelle

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $500.50 Total (previous total $465.50 + this week $35.00) – No Winner

15 Foot Putt – $500.50 Total (names drawn will putt this coming week) – Lise Noel, Louise Moran, Collette Dechamplain, Luan Buckell

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

Dont’ forget to register for the Ladies 3-Person Scramble, tomorrow at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start.