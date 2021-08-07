Ladies Night Golf – August 4th

(71 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st : Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Charlee Simon – 34
2nd : Alexis Alexopoulos, Jody Renaud, Crystal Morden – 35
3rd : Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Toni Rutland – 38
2nd FLIGHT:
1st : Donna Korytko, Racael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Korytko-Amos – 40
2nd : Kin Connor, Jody Glover, Bernie Laroque – 40
3rd : Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Sue Kirby – 41
3rd FLIGHT:
1st : Jennifer Lamontaigne, Amanda Huff, Spare – 43
2nd : Luan Buckell, Wendy Bonitzke, Johanna Rowe – 44
3rd : Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Tabitha Kidder – 45
4th FLIGHT:
1st : Gerry Rose, Lorna Chuipka, Cathy Duchesne – 47
2nd : Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, Brenda Tait – 47
3rd : Lindsey Kobzick, Carole Moison, Dawn Campbell – 47
5th FLIGHT:
1st : Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Spare – 51
2nd : Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 54
3rd : N/A
6th FLIGHT:
1st : N/A
2nd : N/A
3rd : N/A
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Lise Noel
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Amanda Huff
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Carmen Tait
Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Suzanne Lacasse
Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Guylaine Domiche
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Suzanne Lacasse – Eagle!!
Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Chantal Turcotte
Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Toni Rutland
Kurt Geldhart – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Valerie Levesque
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Lise Noel
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Lise Bernath
Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Christina Port
Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Chrissy McRae
Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Linda Sillanpaa
Hole in One – Cash Prize – $433.50 Total (previous total $389.00 + this week $35.50 + $9.00 from last week)) – No Winner
15 Foot Putt – $433.50 Total (names drawn will putt this coming week) – Kim Connor, Beth Vachon, Suzanne Lacasse
Don’t forget – LADIES 3-PERSON SCRAMBLE TOURNAMENT, AUGUST 21ST 1PM – SHOTGUN START
Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.
