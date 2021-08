Senior’s Golf – July 19

(18 Players)

1st PLACE: Luan Buckell, Paul Bernath

2nd PLACE: Cheryl Tremblay, Tony Thomas

3rd PLACE: Diane Spencer, Linda Sillanpaa, Marcelle Terris

LEAST AMOUNT OF PUTTS: Diane Spencer, Linda Sillanpaa, Marcelle Terris

CLOSEST TO THE PIN #3: Luan Buckell

CLOSEST TO THE PIN #7: Paul Bernath

DRAW WINNERS:

Canadian Tire – Louise Moran

Club House Voucher – Lise Bernath

Mystery Prize #1 – Nicole Chapman

Mystery Prize #2 – Marcelle Terris

Young’s General Store – Victor Sillanpaa

Thank you to everyone who supports our Senior Golf Program!

Don’t forget the Ladies 3-Person Scramble Tournament, August 21st, 1 p.m. Shotgun Start.