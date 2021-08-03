Ladies Night Golf – July 28

82 Players*

*Lightening caused another delay at the end of the night. Only those groups that were forced off the course later in the evening will receive a credit for their next round.

Groups that chose to leave during the first delay, will not receive a credit as many groups returned to finish their rounds without further incident. We appreciate your support as always.

1st FLIGHT:

1st:Jenny Harvey, Shona Camirand, Toni Rutland – 35

2nd: Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Spare – 40

3rd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Christie Terris – 43

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, MichelleTerris – 46

2nd: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Nicole Chapman – 46

3rd: Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Sue Kirby – 460

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Linda Guidon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 50

2nd: N/A

3rd: N/A

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Jennifer McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver – 51

2nd: N/A

3rd: N/A

5th FLIGHT:

1st: N/A

2nd: N/A

3rd: N/A

6th FLIGHT:

1st: N/A

2nd: N/A

3rd: N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole #1 : Nicole Chapman

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #2 : Bernie Larocque

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Jennifer McLaughlin

Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot): Toni Rutland

Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4: Guylaine Domich

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole #4: Jenny Harvey

Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot) : Lindsey Kobzick

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot) : Lise Noel

Kurt Geldhart – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #7: Diane Spencer

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8: Shona Camirand

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #8: Erin Andrews

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin #9 : Jenny Harvey

Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Luan Buckell

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Wendy Bonizke

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $379.00 Total (previous total $357.00 + this week $32.00) – No Winner (only 64 golfers counted towards this prize)

15 Foot Putt – $379.00 Total (names drawn will putt this coming week) – Bernie Larocque, Ashley Dechamplain, Margaret Davidson (only 64 golfers counted towards this prize)

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.