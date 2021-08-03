Ladies Night Golf – July 28

82 Players*
*Lightening caused another delay at the end of the night. Only those groups that were forced off the course later in the evening will receive a credit for their next round.
Groups that chose to leave during the first delay, will not receive a credit as many groups returned to finish their rounds without further incident. We appreciate your support as always.
1st FLIGHT:
1st:Jenny Harvey, Shona Camirand, Toni Rutland – 35
2nd: Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Spare – 40
3rd: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Christie Terris – 43
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Marcelle Terris, Beth Vachon, MichelleTerris – 46
2nd: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Nicole Chapman – 46
3rd: Norma Kauk, Shirley Hale, Sue Kirby – 460
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Linda Guidon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 50
2nd: N/A
3rd: N/A
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Jennifer McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver – 51
2nd: N/A
3rd: N/A
5th FLIGHT:
1st: N/A
2nd: N/A
3rd: N/A
6th FLIGHT:
1st: N/A
2nd: N/A
3rd: N/A
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole #1 : Nicole Chapman
Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #2 : Bernie Larocque
North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Jennifer McLaughlin
Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole #3 (1st shot): Toni Rutland
Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole #4: Guylaine Domich
Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole #4: Jenny Harvey
Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #5 (3rd shot) : Lindsey Kobzick
Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #6 (3rd shot) : Lise Noel
Kurt Geldhart – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin #7: Diane Spencer
Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8: Shona Camirand
Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole #8: Erin Andrews
Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin #9 : Jenny Harvey
Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Luan Buckell
Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Wendy Bonizke
Hole in One – Cash Prize – $379.00 Total (previous total $357.00 + this week $32.00) – No Winner (only 64 golfers counted towards this prize)
15 Foot Putt – $379.00 Total (names drawn will putt this coming week) – Bernie Larocque, Ashley Dechamplain, Margaret Davidson (only 64 golfers counted towards this prize)
Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.
