EC – Warns of Poor Air Quality (Continues – July 27)

2:04 PM EDT Tuesday 27 July 2021

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring.

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba will continue, resulting in poor air quality. Low visibilities can also be expected.

If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.

For more details, please consult www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.

5:05 AM EDT Monday 26 July 2021

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba will continue, resulting in poor air quality. Low visibilities can also be expected, particularly in areas closer to the fires.

If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.

For more details, please consult www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

8:19 AM EDT Sunday 25 July 2021

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Environment Canada is warning that there are high levels of air pollution due to smoke from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba. There may also be poor visibility, particularly in areas closer to the fires.

“If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health. Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”