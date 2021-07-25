EC – Warns of Poor Air Quality

8:19 AM EDT Sunday 25 July 2021

Special air quality statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Environment Canada is warning that there are high levels of air pollution due to smoke from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba. There may also be poor visibility, particularly in areas closer to the fires.

“If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health. Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”