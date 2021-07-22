Breaking News

Ladie’s Golf – July 21st

87 Players

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Brenda Pelletier, Guylaine Domich, Charlee Simon – 35

2nd : Jenny Harvey, Suzzanne Lacasse, Caroline Desgagne – 37

3rd : Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Jenny Harvey – 38

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Anna Klockars, Holly Tomasini, Silvana Dereski – 40

2nd : Jenna Lantaigne, Chantal Cousineau, Collette Dechamplain – 40

3rd : Valerie Levesque, Edie Levesque – 40

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Veronique, Lablanc, Madison Umbrasas, Satah Mulvenna – 42

2nd : Danette Mathias, Lulu Case, Christina Port – 43

3rd : Gerry Rose, Lorna Chuipka, Cathy Duchesne – 43

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Linda Sillanpaa – 43

2nd : Marcie DLF, Carole Moison, Spare – 43

3rd : Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Mackenzie Mathias – 44

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintis, Spare – 45

2nd : Lynn Dee Eason, Mary Lynn McKenna, Sue Switzer – 46

3rd : Jan Gagnon, Ashley Omolida, Diedre Dupuis – 46

6th FLIGHT:

1st :Donna Korytko, Racael Korytko amos, Spare – 46

2nd : Chris Mitchell, Joan Jewel, Tina Saddler – 50

3rd : Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzki – 50

7th FLIGHT:

N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Norma Kauk

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Christina Port

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Nicole Chapman

J Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Holly Tomasini

Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Connie Taylor

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Diedre Dupuis

Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Nancy Morin

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Charlee Simon

Kurt Geldhart – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Crystal Morden

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Jenna Lanteigne

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Brenda Pelletier

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Alexis Alexopoulos

Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Donna Korytko

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Louise Moran

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $357.00 Total (previous total $313.50 + this week $43.50) – No Winner

15 Foot Putt – $357.00 Total (names drawn will putt this coming week) – Madison Umbrasas, Brenda Tait, Sharon Reil

Ladies 3-Person Scramble, August 21st 1 p.m. – Shotgun Start (details will follow next week).

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

