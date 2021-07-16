Ladies Night Golf – July 14th

(85 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Suzanne Lacasse, Guylaine Domich, Charlee Simon – 34

2nd: Alexis Alexopoulos, Jody Renaud, Crystal Morden – 38

3rd: Jerah Fresque, Anna Klockars, Spare – 40

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Jen Lamontagne, Jacinda Belisle, Caroline Desgagne – 42

2nd: Judy Zagar, Danette Mathias, Tracey Vernier – 43

3rd: Erin Andrews, Laura Mercier, Maury O’Neill – 43

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Luan Buckell, Lynne Zuliani, Johanna Morrison – 44

2nd: Jan Gagnon, Diedre Dupuis, Spare – 44

3rd: Cathy Cyr, Connie Taylor, Spare – 46

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Lulu Case, Christina Port, Tania Case – 47

2nd: Paula Valois, Louise Moran, Spare – 47

3rd: Gerry Rose, Lorna Chiupka, Cathy Duchesne – 47

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Marcie DLF, Lindsey Kobzick, Tammy Oliver – 48

2nd: Lynn Dee Eason, Mary Lynn McKenna, Sue Switzer – 49

3rd: Cheryl Tremblay, Nellie Harvey – 49

6th FLIGHT:

1st:Linda Sillanpaa, Kathy Culhane – 53

2nd: Wendy Bonitzke, Kathy Turyk, Karen Tait – 53

3rd: Kathy Miller, Laurie Oliver – 55

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Suzanne Lacasse

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2: Diedre Dupuis

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Tania Case

J Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot): Jan Gagnon

Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4: No Winner – Prize will be put towards the tournament on the 21st of August

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole # 4: Norma Kauk

Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot): Suzanne Lacasse – Birdie

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot): Jerah Fresque

Kurt Geldhart – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7: No Winner – Prize will be put towards the tournament on the 21st of August

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8: Jerah Fresque

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8: Chris Mitchell

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin # 9: Suzanne Lacasse

Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Chantel Turcotte

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Diedre Dupuis

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $313.50 Total (previous total $271.00 + this week $42.50) – No Winner

15 Foot Putt – $313.50 Total (names drawn will putt this coming week) – Judy Zagar, Diane Spencer, Christina Port

Thank you to everyone that supports the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.