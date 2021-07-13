REQUEST FOR QUOTATION

RFQ 2021-02

INSTALL COMPOSTING TOILETS AND STEEL ROOF

Scenic High Falls Beautification Project

The Municipality of Wawa is issuing a Request for Quotation (“RFQ”) to seek out a successful contractor who will supply and install (two) 2 Composting Toilets according to AODA standards (Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities) and install Steel roofing on the current pavilion at Scenic High Falls.

Qualified parties with requisite experience in similar work are invited to submit a Request for Quotation outlining their experience, qualifications and proposed work plan, no later than Friday July 23, 2021, at 12:00 pm to:

Anders Dereski, IT / GIS Technician

Municipality of Wawa

40 Broadway Ave, PO Box 500

Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

Telephone 705-856-2244 Ext. 239

Email: [email protected]

The Request for Quotation is available on the municipal website at: https://www.wawa.cc/en/news/request-for-quotation-rfq-2021-02-installation-of-composting-toilets-and-steel-roof.aspx