REQUEST FOR QUOTATION
RFQ 2021-02
INSTALL COMPOSTING TOILETS AND STEEL ROOF
Scenic High Falls Beautification Project
The Municipality of Wawa is issuing a Request for Quotation (“RFQ”) to seek out a successful contractor who will supply and install (two) 2 Composting Toilets according to AODA standards (Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities) and install Steel roofing on the current pavilion at Scenic High Falls.
Qualified parties with requisite experience in similar work are invited to submit a Request for Quotation outlining their experience, qualifications and proposed work plan, no later than Friday July 23, 2021, at 12:00 pm to:
Anders Dereski, IT / GIS Technician
Municipality of Wawa
40 Broadway Ave, PO Box 500
Wawa, ON P0S 1K0
Telephone 705-856-2244 Ext. 239
Email: [email protected]
The Request for Quotation is available on the municipal website at: https://www.wawa.cc/en/news/request-for-quotation-rfq-2021-02-installation-of-composting-toilets-and-steel-roof.aspx