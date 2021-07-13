REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

RFP 2021-02

Request for Proposal-Deconstruct, Construct and Install High Viewing Platform and Accessibility Ramp

The Municipality of Wawa is issuing a Request for Proposal (“RFP”) to seek out a successful proponent to deconstruct the current high viewing platform and construct and install a new high viewing platform along an accessibility ramp from the parking lot, in accordance with AODA standards (Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities) for the Scenic High Falls Beautification Project. The proponent must be able to furnish materials, deconstruct, construct, and install a high viewing platform overlooking Scenic High Falls. This project must abide by all relevant codes for structures within the Province of Ontario.

Questions regarding this RFP should be directed to:

Anders Dereski

IT / GIS Technician

Municipality of Wawa

40 Broadway Ave, PO Box 500

Wawa, ON P0S 1K0

Phone: 705-856-2244 ext. 239

Cell: 705-914-1128

Email: [email protected]

Individuals are requested to submit their proposal no later than Friday, July 23, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.

The full Request for Proposal can be viewed on the municipal website here.

https://www.wawa.cc/en/news/request-for-proposal-deconstruct-construct-and-install-high-viewing-platfom-and-accessibility-ramp.aspx