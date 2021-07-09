Ladies Night Golf – July 7th

July 7th, 2021 (79 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Jody Renaud, Chrystal Morden, Alexis “eagle” Alexopoulos – 36

2nd : Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Toni Rutland – 38

3rd : Valerie Levesque, Sue Lord, Edie Levesque – 38

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Jan Gagnon, Diedre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida – 43

2nd : Jennifer Lamontagne, Kim Wood, Jacinda Belisle – 43

3rd : Rachael Amos Korytko, Donna Korytko, Cathy Cyr – 43

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Brandi McLaughlin, Isabel Chicoine, Trudy Dunham – 44

2nd : Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris – 45

3rd : Lynn Dee Eason, May Lynn McKenna, Sue Switzer – 45

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Wendy Bonitski, Kathy Turyk – 49

2nd : Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 49

3rd : Carole Moison, Lindsey Kobnick, Katina King – 50

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Lorna Chuipka – 51

2nd : Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Spare – 52

3rd : N/A

6th FLIGHT:

1st :Christina Port, Lulu Case, Tanya Case – 54

7th FLIGHT:

N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Mary Lynn McKenna

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Louise Moran

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Ashley Omolida

J Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Guylaine Domich

Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Nellie Harvey

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Chrystal Morden

Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Toni Rutland

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Brenda Pelletier

Kurt Geldhart – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Jan Gagnon

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Alexis Alexopoulos

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Carmen Tait

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Alexis Alexopoulos – EAGLE!!

Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Gladys Tessier

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Ida Vernier

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $271.00 Total (previous total $231.50 + this week $39.50) – No Winner

15 Foot Putt – $271.00 Total (names drawn will putt this coming week) – Christina Port, Shirley Hale, Donna Korytko

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.