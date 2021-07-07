Breaking News

Ladies Night Golf – June 30th

(73 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon, Alexis Alexopoulos – 34

2nd : Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Toni Rutland – 41

3rd : Chantal Cousineau, Colette Dechamplain, Veronique Leblanc – 42

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Gerry Rose, Cathy Duchesne, spare – 44

2nd : Caroline Desgagne, Paula Bailey, Jacinda Belisle – 44

3rd : Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 45

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Sue Kirby, Shirley Hale, Rebecca Kuruliac – 46

2nd : Lulu Case, Danette Mathias, Christina Port – 47

3rd : Marcie DLF, Carole Moison, Lindsey Kobnick – 48

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Linda Sillanpaa, Kathy Culhane, Cheryl Trembley – 51

2nd : Cathy Cyr, Sharon Reil, Spare – 51

3rd : Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Nicole Chapman – 51

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Boyd – 55

2nd : N/A

3rd : N/A

6th FLIGHT:

1st :Doreen Saboourin, Jennie Weatherbee, Wendy Smith – 57

7th FLIGHT:

N/A

 

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Kayla Lamon

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Alexis Alexopoulos

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Nicole Chapman

J Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Chantal Cousineau

Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Barb Leschishin

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Diane Spencer

Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Jenna Langtagne

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Alexis Alexopoulos

Kurt Geldhart – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Paula Valois

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : MacKenzie Mathias

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Kelsey Dechamplain

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Charlee Simon – Birdie

Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Chris Mitchell

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Gerry Rose

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $231.50 Total (previous total $200.00 + this week $31.50) – No Winner

15 Foot Putt – $231.50 Total (names drawn will putt this coming week) – Ashley Omalida, Kelsey Dechamplain, Sharon Reil

Thank you to everyone that supports the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

