Breaking News

Garbage Collection – Canada Day Schedule

Garbage Collection

Canada Day Schedule

 

garbage collection normally
picked up on Thursday, July 1st
will be picked up on Friday July 2nd

 

Safety measures for curbside garbage collection have been put into effect
to ensure the safety of workers and limit the spread of COVID-19.
The public is reminded that no garbage will be collected unless enclosed
inside a properly sealed, regular sized garbage bag.
Loose garbage will not be collected nor will overly heavy bags.
Please help us to protect our workers, especially important at this time.
Please also remember to exercise physical distancing with
collcction operators during this time.

Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*