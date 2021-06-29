Garbage Collection
Canada Day Schedule
garbage collection normally
picked up on Thursday, July 1st
will be picked up on Friday July 2nd
Safety measures for curbside garbage collection have been put into effect
to ensure the safety of workers and limit the spread of COVID-19.
The public is reminded that no garbage will be collected unless enclosed
inside a properly sealed, regular sized garbage bag.
Loose garbage will not be collected nor will overly heavy bags.
Please help us to protect our workers, especially important at this time.
Please also remember to exercise physical distancing with
collcction operators during this time.
Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)
- Garbage Collection – Canada Day Schedule - June 29, 2021
- Need a place for the summer or are you just ready to travel? - June 27, 2021
- Long Term Casual Clerical – Sir James Dunn P.S. (Wawa) - June 21, 2021