Garbage Collection

Canada Day Schedule

garbage collection normally

picked up on Thursday, July 1st

will be picked up on Friday July 2nd

Safety measures for curbside garbage collection have been put into effect

to ensure the safety of workers and limit the spread of COVID-19.

The public is reminded that no garbage will be collected unless enclosed

inside a properly sealed, regular sized garbage bag.

Loose garbage will not be collected nor will overly heavy bags.

Please help us to protect our workers, especially important at this time.

Please also remember to exercise physical distancing with

collcction operators during this time.