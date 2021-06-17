Breaking News

Makawa Native Non-Profit Homes Board – Looking for Members

Makawa Native Non-Profit Homes Inc.

Invites applications to fill Board vacancies for the position of

Board Member.

 

If you are interested in serving on a Board that provides affordable housing to individuals of Native ancestry, please forward your letter of intent to the following address:

 

Makawa Native Non-Profit Homes Inc.,
42 Tamarack Avenue
P.O. Box 1940
Wawa, Ontario  P0S 1K0

 

