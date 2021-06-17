Makawa Native Non-Profit Homes Board – 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Makawa Native Non-Profit Homes Inc.
Notice of Annual General Meeting & Election of the Board of Directors
Date: Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Location: Meeting to be held virtually.
If you are interested in attending as a guest, please email us a [email protected] before Friday, June 25th for an invitation.
