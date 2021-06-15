LDHCF – Annual General Meeting Notice

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation
For the purpose of: Presentation of Financial and other Annual Reports
Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 4:30 pm
Due to COVID-19 the meeting will be held through a Zoom meeting. If you wish to attend the Foundation’s AGM, please email [email protected] for meeting details no later than June 23, 2020.
AVIS DE CONVOCATION DE L’ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE ANNUELLE
Fondation du Centre de santé Lady Dunn
Dans le but de : présenter le rapport financier et les autres rapports annuels.
Le Mardi 29 juin 2021 à 1630 h
En raison de COVID-19, la réunion se tiendra via une réunion Zoom. Si vous souhaitez assister à l’AGA de la Fondation, veuillez envoyer un courriel à [email protected] au plus tard le 23 juin 2020 afin d’obtenir les détails de la réunion.
