Ladies Night Golf – June 9th

June 9th, 2021 (83 Players)

1st FLIGHT: Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Spare – 35

2nd FLIGHT: Isabel Chicoine, Tiffany Beauvois, Brandi MacLachlan – 43

3rd FLIGHT: Kathy Miller, Lauri Oliver, Jennifer McLaughlin – 45

4th FLIGHT: Tammy Oliver, Carole Moison, Lindsey Kobzick – 46

5th FLIGHT: Karen Tait, Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzky – 48

6th FLIGHT: Chris Mitchell, Carmen Tait, Joane Jewel – 53

7th FLIGHT: N/A

 

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1: Jan Gagno

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2: Danette Mathias

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Chris Mitchell

J Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot): Melissa Terris

Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4: Norma Kauk

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole # 4: Brandi MacLachlan

Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot): Suzanne Lacasse

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot): Guylaine Domich

Kurt Geldhart – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7: Charlee Simon

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8: Charlee Simon

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8: Lise Noel

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin # 9: Maury O’Neill

Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Cheryl Trembley

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Sue Lord

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $114.50 Total (previous total $73.00 + this week $41.50) – No Winner

15 Foot Putt – $114.50 Total (names drawn will putt this coming week) – Jan Gagnon, Isabel Chicoine, Tracey Vernier

 

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

