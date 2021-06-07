Breaking News

Ladies Night Golf – June 2nd

June 2nd, 2021 (90 Players)

1st FLIGHT: Brenda Pelletier, Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon – 36

2nd FLIGHT: Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Laura Mersereau – 43

3rd FLIGHT: Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 45

4th FLIGHT: Marcelle Terris, Brenda Tait, Beth Vachon – 47

5th FLIGHT: Lynn Dee Eason, Sue Switzer, May Lynn McKenna – 49

6th FLIGHT: Wendy Bonitzky, Kathy Turyk, Karen Tait – 51

7th FLIGHT: Cheri Lowe, Delmar Lowe, Spare – 59

 

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Chantal Turcotte

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Judy Zagar

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Marcelle Terris

J Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Marcie DLF

Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Guylaine Domich

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Lise Noel

Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Brandi MacLaughlin

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Lise Noel

Kurt Geldhart – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Ashley Dechamplain

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Suzanne Lacasse

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Charlee Simon

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Alexis Alexopoulos

Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Doreen Sabourin

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Kayla Lamon

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $73.00 Total (previous total $28.00 + this week $45.00) – No Winner

15 Foot Putt – $73.00 Total (names drawn will putt this coming week) – Jerah Fresque, Danette Mathius, Laurie Oliver

 

Thank you to everyone who supports the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!!

Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.

Karl Benstead
Latest posts by Karl Benstead (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*