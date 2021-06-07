Ladies Night Golf – June 2nd

June 2nd, 2021 (90 Players)

1st FLIGHT: Brenda Pelletier, Suzanne Lacasse, Charlee Simon – 36

2nd FLIGHT: Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Laura Mersereau – 43

3rd FLIGHT: Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran – 45

4th FLIGHT: Marcelle Terris, Brenda Tait, Beth Vachon – 47

5th FLIGHT: Lynn Dee Eason, Sue Switzer, May Lynn McKenna – 49

6th FLIGHT: Wendy Bonitzky, Kathy Turyk, Karen Tait – 51

7th FLIGHT: Cheri Lowe, Delmar Lowe, Spare – 59

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Chantal Turcotte

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Judy Zagar

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Marcelle Terris

J Provost – $ 20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Marcie DLF

Subway – Buy $15 receive $15 Coupon – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Guylaine Domich

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Lise Noel

Whitefish Lodge – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Brandi MacLaughlin

Wawa Motor Inn – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Lise Noel

Kurt Geldhart – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 : Ashley Dechamplain

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Suzanne Lacasse

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Charlee Simon

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to the Pin # 9 : Alexis Alexopoulos

Wesdome – $20 Gas Gift Card – Draw – Doreen Sabourin

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Gift Voucher – Kayla Lamon

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $73.00 Total (previous total $28.00 + this week $45.00) – No Winner

15 Foot Putt – $73.00 Total (names drawn will putt this coming week) – Jerah Fresque, Danette Mathius, Laurie Oliver

Thank you to everyone who supports the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!!

Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.