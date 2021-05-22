28th Annual General “Virtual” Meeting
Thursday, June 24th, 2021
(Due to COVID-19, the Board of Directors has decided to host the AGM virtually, given the current restrictions and limitations.)
AGENDA
Registration: 4:45 p.m.
Meeting start time: 5:00 p.m.
Followed by Awards Ceremony
RSVP by June 4th, 2021, to Lezlie Wilson,
or
Latest posts by Ad Text (see all)
- Community Living Algoma – 28th Annual General “Virtual” Meeting - May 22, 2021
- Long Term Casual Clerical – Sir James Dunn P.S. (Wawa) - May 14, 2021
- Spring Water Main & Hydrant Flushing - May 10, 2021