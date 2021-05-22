Community Living Algoma – 28th Annual General “Virtual” Meeting

Join us at our

28th Annual General “Virtual” Meeting

Thursday, June 24th, 2021

(Due to COVID-19, the Board of Directors has decided to host the AGM virtually, given the current restrictions and limitations.)

AGENDA

Registration: 4:45 p.m.

Meeting start time: 5:00 p.m.

Followed by Awards Ceremony

RSVP by June 4th, 2021, to Lezlie Wilson,

[email protected]

or

[email protected]