Long Term Casual Clerical – Sir James Dunn P.S. (Wawa)

The Algoma District School Board invites applications from qualified applicants for a Long-Term Casual Clerical position at Sir James Dunn P.S., commencing late August, 2021.

Post Secondary Education is preferred in one of the following:

Office Administration, Business or Accounting

Successful candidates will have good communication skills, sensitivity to confidentiality, ability to relate to children and adults and to work in a team environment. Knowledge of MS Office products is required. Preference will be given to applicants with experience within a clerical environment. Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.

Please forward your resume and covering letter with 2 references by 4:00 pm on May 26th, 2021 to:

Dan Swystun, Human Resources Officer

Algoma District School Board

[email protected]

Please note: A security check is a requirement of the hiring process.

ALGOMA DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

Confident Learners, Caring Citizens

www.adsb.on.ca

The Algoma District School Board is an equal opportunity employer.

Accommodations through the recruitment and selection process are available upon request.